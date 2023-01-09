X

    Report: Chargers' Mike Williams Suffers Back Injury vs. Broncos; X-Rays Negative

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 9, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Trainers assist Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers off the field during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley chose to play his team's starters during Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos even though his squad was locked into its playoff spot, and it was a costly move.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a lower back injury that will require additional testing Monday after initial X-rays were negative.

