Russell Wilson Trolled by NFL Twitter After Geno Smith Sets Seahawks Passing Record

It has been a year to forget for Russell Wilson, and it just took another turn Sunday.

During the Seattle Seahawks' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Geno Smith eclipsed Wilson's franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season. The future Hall of Famer threw for 4,219 yards during the 2016 campaign, but Smith surpassed that mark in his first season as a starter with the Seahawks (albeit with one extra game) after the NFC West team traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

While Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler and led Seattle to a Super Bowl title during his career there, the partnership came to an end this past offseason with the trade. Rather than fade into NFL obscurity, the Seahawks responded by going 9-8 with Smith leading the offense throughout the campaign.

That stands in stark contrast to Wilson's Broncos, who went 5-12.

Seattle is still alive in the NFC playoff hunt and would qualify for the postseason if the Detroit Lions defeat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Whether that happens or not, Smith will still remember the 2022 campaign as the one he threw for more yards in a single season than Wilson ever did.