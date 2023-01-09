X

    Russell Wilson Trolled by NFL Twitter After Geno Smith Sets Seahawks Passing Record

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 9, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos speak after the Seahawks defeated the Broncos 17-1 at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    It has been a year to forget for Russell Wilson, and it just took another turn Sunday.

    During the Seattle Seahawks' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Geno Smith eclipsed Wilson's franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season. The future Hall of Famer threw for 4,219 yards during the 2016 campaign, but Smith surpassed that mark in his first season as a starter with the Seahawks (albeit with one extra game) after the NFC West team traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

    Social media had some fun with the developments:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    GENO SMITH HAS SET THE SEAHAWKS SINGLE-SEASON PASSING YARDS RECORD 📈 <a href="https://t.co/96V5WD9Fla">pic.twitter.com/96V5WD9Fla</a>

    Whistle @WhistleSports

    The Seahawks have a new record holder for the most passing yards in a single season 😮‍💨 <a href="https://twitter.com/WhistleBlitz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WhistleBlitz</a> <br><br>• Geno Smith: 4,254 and counting (2022)<br>• Russell Wilson: 4,219 (2016)<br>• Russell Wilson: 4,212 (2020)<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/vGkBXQY1G1">pic.twitter.com/vGkBXQY1G1</a>

    Whistle Blitz @WhistleBlitz

    GENO SMITH JUST SET THE SEAHAWKS SINGLE-SEASON PASSING YARDS RECORD 🔥 <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/oBco6R51sG">pic.twitter.com/oBco6R51sG</a>

    Will Brinson @WillBrinson

    Geno Smith just broke Russell Wilson's single season Seahawks passing record<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsRide?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsRide</a>

    S.K. Press @SShiz1813

    They let Geno cook

    MK🏂 @Mayberrykush

    Damn Russ 😭😭 <a href="https://t.co/SWe6RNkAOe">https://t.co/SWe6RNkAOe</a>

    Caleb Turrentine @CalebTurrentine

    Geno Smith is better than Russell Wilson. I can't even troll Russ, this is just factual at this point.

    While Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler and led Seattle to a Super Bowl title during his career there, the partnership came to an end this past offseason with the trade. Rather than fade into NFL obscurity, the Seahawks responded by going 9-8 with Smith leading the offense throughout the campaign.

    That stands in stark contrast to Wilson's Broncos, who went 5-12.

    Seattle is still alive in the NFC playoff hunt and would qualify for the postseason if the Detroit Lions defeat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

    Whether that happens or not, Smith will still remember the 2022 campaign as the one he threw for more yards in a single season than Wilson ever did.

    Russell Wilson Trolled by NFL Twitter After Geno Smith Sets Seahawks Passing Record
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.