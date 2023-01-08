Josh Allen on Bills Returning Opening Kickoff for TD: Can't Write It Up Any Better

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills went into Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots with safety Damar Hamlin on their minds after he suffered cardiac arrest during last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a contest that was ultimately canceled.

So when Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff to the house against the Pats—one of two return touchdowns he had on the afternoon—it was a special moment.

"You can't draw that one up, write that one up any better," an emotional Josh Allen told reporters after Buffalo's 35-23 win. "I was just told by [Bills director of communications] Kevin Kearns it's been three years and three months... since the last kickoff return [for a touchdown], so it's pretty cool."

Hamlin wears the No. 3 jersey for the Bills.

"Bone-chilling," Allen added of the play. "It was special. I can't remember a play that touched me like that, I don't think in my life."

