    Mike Tomlin Praised by NFL Twitter for 16th Straight Non-Losing Season as Steelers HC

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 8, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
    The 2022 season didn't go exactly as planned for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but there was still quite a silver lining thanks to Sunday's 28-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

    They finished with a 9-8 record, meaning head coach Mike Tomlin has never posted a losing season in his 16 years at the helm. This year is among his most impressive efforts, as the team started 2-6 on the campaign and went with a combination of Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky under center in the first season after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

    Social media has plenty of praise for the coach:

    NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL

    The legacy continues for Mike Tomlin 👏 <a href="https://t.co/TpATkuIu6Z">pic.twitter.com/TpATkuIu6Z</a>

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    The Steelers woke up on Thanksgiving at 3-7. <br><br>They went 6-1 down the stretch, not allowing 20 points in any game. <br><br>Mike Tomlin has now been a head coach for 16 seasons and NEVER had a losing record. <br><br>Never take Tomlin's greatness for granted.

    ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk

    Steelers going from 2-6 to 9-8 is amazing. The rest of the AFC field should be very relieved they didn't get in.

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    Mike Tomlin is incredible. He has not had a losing season in 16 straight years. It's one of the most astonishing feats.<br><br>In a division of QB's named Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, &amp; Deshaun Watson. Tomlin went 9-8 with Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HereWeGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HereWeGo</a>

    NFL @NFL

    FINAL: Another winning season for <a href="https://twitter.com/CoachTomlin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoachTomlin</a> and the <a href="https://twitter.com/steelers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@steelers</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLEvsPIT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLEvsPIT</a> <a href="https://t.co/wamgkzGdYM">pic.twitter.com/wamgkzGdYM</a>

    Robby Kalland @RKalland

    mike tomlin's nfl bar rescue when <a href="https://t.co/gZ5IPHyrSO">https://t.co/gZ5IPHyrSO</a>

    Sam Monson @PFF_Sam

    Mike Tomlin did it.<br><br>Zero losing seasons as a head coach.<br><br>They were 2-6 this year and starting a rookie QB nobody else wanted. Wild outcome.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Mike Tomlin continues to never be a losing Head Coach in the NFL

    Ed Bouchette @EdBouchette

    Steelers miss the playoffs but found something else, a quarterback. Kenny Pickett's development in 2022 may be worth all of it

    NFL GameDay @NFLGameDay

    The futures bright, looks like the <a href="https://twitter.com/steelers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@steelers</a> made the right pick(ett/ens) 😏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLEvsPIT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLEvsPIT</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HereWeGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HereWeGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/TeXL2GHeUo">pic.twitter.com/TeXL2GHeUo</a>

    Pittsburgh went 7-2 in its final nine games and would have had the chance to carry that momentum into the playoffs if the New York Jets defeated the Miami Dolphins. However, Miami escaped with an 11-6 win without scoring a single touchdown and is in the playoffs as a result.

    It seemed as if the Steelers were going to get the results they needed with New York and Miami locked in a battle and the Buffalo Bills defeating the New England Patriots, but their luck eventually ran out as the Dolphins prevailed.

    They did what they could with a 28-14 victory over the rival Browns.

    The defense intercepted Deshaun Watson twice, Pickett threw for 195 yards and a touchdown, and Najee Harris accounted for 84 yards and a score on the ground. Throw in the defense's seven sacks in a dominant performance, and it was an impressive all-around showing for the victors.

    Alas, attention now turns to next season when the Steelers will look to make a jump with Pickett's development and challenge in the AFC North.

    If history is any indication, they surely will.

