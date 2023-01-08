Patriots Fans Want to Move On from Mac Jones After Losing to Bills, Missing Playoffs

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The door to the 2023 NFL playoffs slammed shut for the New England Patriots after they fell 35-23 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Heading into Week 18, New England occupied the final wild-card spot in the AFC and needed only a win over the Bills or losses by the Miami Dolphins or Pittsburgh Steelers to qualify for the postseason.

A road defeat for the Patriots wasn't totally surprising because the Bills are simply a better team. If anything, the nature of the outcome drove home how flawed the team is. Mac Jones went 26-of-40 for 243 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, and the Patriots defense allowed Buffalo to average 5.6 yards per play.

Fans are already calling for something to be done, including at the quarterback position, in the weeks to come.

Jones wasn't solely to blame on Sunday, and he wasn't even the biggest reason the team lost. New England's special teams unit had a day to forget.

Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to put Buffalo ahead 7-0 right out of the gate. After a Nick Folk field goal gave the Patriots a 17-14 edge in the third quarter, Hines responded with another touchdown off the ensuing kickoff.

His big day symbolized what was a persistent issue for New England all year.

There was always going to be a level of uncertainty in a post-Tom Brady future for the Patriots. Unlike the San Francisco 49ers when they moved on from Joe Montana, New England didn't have a Steve Young-type replacement waiting in the wings.

As long as Bill Belichick remained in charge, though, you didn't expect the franchise to totally fall off the map. But Belichick is no longer immune from criticism.

A divorce still seems unlikely because the 70-year-old is such an institution. Clearly some level of change is required, though, lest the Patriots stand pat find themselves in the exact same position next season.