NFL Rumors: Broncos Receive Permission from Saints to Interview Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos have been granted permission to speak with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for their open head coaching position, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Payton served as the Saints' head coach from 2006 to 2021, amassing a 152-89 record and guiding New Orleans to seven NFC South division titles and one Super Bowl victory.

He stepped down as the team's head coach after the 2021 campaign, but he's still under contract with the Saints through 2024 after signing a five-year extension in 2019.

Therefore, NFL teams need to receive permission from the Saints to speak with him.

The NFL found that Miami Dolphins did not receive that permission when it spoke to Payton's agent, Don Yee, about the potential of becoming the team's head coach last offseason. They were stripped of their 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 third-round pick, and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was suspended and also fined $1.5 million.

But the Broncos are cleared to speak with Payton. Schefter gave more context on compensation for the Saints if talks between Denver and Payton prove fruitful.

Denver is in need of a new head coach after parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett following a 4-11 start in his first season at the helm. The Broncos have the lowest-scoring offense in football despite adding nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson via trade from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, and they need someone to help turn the scoring attack around.

Payton, an offensive guru, oversaw some of the most explosive offenses in football during his time in New Orleans, when quarterback Drew Brees was calling signals.

The Saints were top-10 in scoring for an entire decade (2011-2020) under Payton, and the Broncos could use his tutelage.

For now, the 4-12 Broncos will close the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.