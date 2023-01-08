NFL Week 18: Biggest Takeaways, AFC Playoff Implications from Saturday Doubleheader

1 of 4

AP Photo/John Locher

The Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are the post-modern versions of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. Doubt them at your peril.

This was supposed to be the year when the Los Angeles Chargers finally challenged the Chiefs for AFC West supremacy, the Las Vegas Raiders made enough investments to be counted among the conference's best squads and the Denver Broncos finally found their franchise quarterback after seven listless years since Peyton Manning's retirement.



Wrong. Wrong. And spectacularly wrong.

Instead, the Chiefs continued their dominant ways by capturing their seventh straight division title, the conference's No. 1 overall playoff seed and a first-round bye with Saturday's dominant 31-13 victory over the Raiders. The results signified more than a continuation of the status quo.

Kansas City doesn't quite feel like the same squad that represented the AFC in the Super Bowl during two of the previous three campaigns. Nonetheless, the Chiefs are getting better with each passing week.

Mahomes is well on his way to winning another MVP after a record-setting performance. He did so despite three of his top four wide receivers leaving the organization after last season, including the game's premier deep threat in Tyreek Hill, who currently ranks second overall with 1,687 receiving yards.

Hill's departure, in particular, forced Mahomes to expand his game and become a more complete quarterback than he already was. The 2018 NFL Offensive Player of the Year redefined how everyone views the quarterback position. His ability to create and work outside of structure is now a requirement for those entering the league. Granted, Mahomes is G.O.D. tier, yet the importance of a playmaker behind center is greater than ever.

However, the efficiency with which the 27-year-old signal-caller now operates makes him better because he's distributing the ball to whoever is open instead of consistently looking for the big play.

"I know when to turn it off," Mahomes told ESPN's Louis Riddick after the game when discussing the opportunity to take shots downfield or simply find the open receiver.

Because of how the quarterback is currently playing, the amount of weapons on Kansas City's offense is staggering, and more are still appearing. Kadarius Toney is the latest example.

A first-round disappointment with the New York Giants, Toney is now a chess piece for an offensive mastermind like Reid to utilize. The 2021 20th overall selection is best when asked to create in space and after the catch. He's not going to be a dazzling route-runner or a traditional wide receiver. He needs to have plays designed specifically for him so that he can make something happen. The Chiefs are doing just that.

As an example, the wide receiver carried the ball as many times (three) as routes run during Saturday's first-half performance, per Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke. One of those resulted in an 11-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep.

Toney scored on the previous play when Reid dug deep into his bag of tricks and called a play with a rotating huddle called "Reindeer personnel, artic circle, snow globe," rapid alignment, quick snap and throwback quarterback pass, though it was called back because of a holding penalty.

These plays will drive whichever opposing defensive coordinators the Chiefs face absolutely mad, because they'll need to prepare for each and every instance.

As such, the top-ranked Chiefs aren't just Mahomes and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. Now, opponents must account for guys like Toney, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. They're all capable of providing backbreaking plays for the game's best offense.