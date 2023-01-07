Steelers Players Make Visit to Daycare Supported by Damar Hamlin to Make Donations

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Pittsburgh Steelers players delivered toys, books and teacher supplies to Kelly & Nina's Daycare Center in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, on Friday in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field after a hit during his team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. Per the Bills' latest update, Hamlin continues to make good progress:

The second-year pro grew up in McKees Rocks, which is part of the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. He went to school at the University of Pittsburgh before the Bills selected him with a sixth-round draft pick in 2021.

Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation started a toy drive which has received over $8.2 million in donations as of Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The foundation, whose stated goal was to provide toys to kids at the daycare center where his mother works, raised just over $2,900 before Monday.

An outpouring of love and support for Hamlin and his foundation has risen this week, however, and many members of the NFL community are getting involved.

His hometown Steelers are no exception.

"It's just a way that we can give back," Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (and ex-Bills teammate of Hamlin) told Teresa Varley of steelers.com.

"Just to be able to give back to kids that he works with and his community he loves so much. We're doing it just to honor him and show our love for him that we're supporting him here in Pittsburgh.

"Just hearing the great news that he's doing better, I think comes just from a grateful place. I've seen how hard he works on and off the field and so anything that I could do here in Pittsburgh, I'm here to do."

Safety Terrell Edmunds, defensive back Tre Norwood and cornerback Cameron Sutton also took part in the Steelers' efforts Friday.