Damar Hamlin Making 'Continued Progress' in Recovery from Cardiac Arrest, Bills Say

The Buffalo Bills released another positive update on safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday following his cardiac arrest during Monday's canceled game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a statement, the Bills noted that Hamlin is making "continued progress" despite still being listed in critical condition, and he continues to breathe on his own:

The latest update comes after the Bills announced that Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight into Friday, which allowed him to FaceTime and speak with his teammates for the first time since he collapsed.

Even before Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and began communicating verbally, he showed signs of progress that included moving his hands and feet and communicating through writing on Thursday, per the Bills.

During the first quarter of Monday's game with the Bills trailing 7-3, Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin initially stood up after the hit before falling back down to the turf.

Medical personnel rushed to his aid and tended to him for several minutes before loading him into an ambulance. Players on both teams were visibly distressed.

After watching medical personnel administer life-saving CPR to Hamlin on the field, a lengthy delay ensued, and the Bills and Bengals then made a joint decision to not continue the game.

Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he was revived. It had been in question whether the Bills would play their scheduled game against the New England Patriots in Week 18, but the game will go on as planned.

The NFL decided this week that Bills vs. Bengals would not be resumed, meaning the game will not count for either team in the standings.

Because of that, the Kansas City Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, while the Bills can only get the top seed and a first-round playoff bye if they win and the Chiefs lose to the Raiders.

In an effort to level the playing field, the league voted in favor of a provision that will see the AFC Championship Game played at a neutral site if the two teams playing in the game both could have secured the No. 1 seed depending on the result of the canceled Bills vs. Bengals game.

The Bills will play in what is sure to be an emotional atmosphere at their home stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, and the team will wear No. 3 patches on their jerseys in support of the 24-year-old Hamlin.