    Report: Giants to Rest Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, 'Key Starters' vs. Eagles

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 7, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 01: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants hands off to Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on January 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Vincent Alban/Getty Images)
    Vincent Alban/Getty Images

    With the New York Giants locked in as the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, head coach Brian Daboll is reportedly planning to rest several key players during Sunday's regular-season finale against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

    According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, neither running back Saquon Barkley nor quarterback Daniel Jones are expected to play, while other notable starters such as defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas could also be held out or pulled from the game early.

    The G-Men will also be without defensive tackle Leonard Williams and linebacker Azeez Ojulari, both of whom have been ruled out due to injury.

