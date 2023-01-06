Joe Flacco Reportedly to Start for Jets over Zach Wilson, Mike White in Week 18

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is reportedly expected to make his fourth start of the year in the New York Jets' regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

SNY's Connor Hughes reported that Flacco will get the nod over both Mike White and Zach Wilson after the Jets were eliminated from playoff contention last week.

Flacco started the first three games of the season while Wilson worked his way back from a preseason injury, and he posted a 1-2 record while completing 58.7 percent of his passes for 901 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Since his last start in Week 3, Flacco has only attempted three passes, completing one of them for one yard.

