    Joe Flacco Reportedly to Start for Jets over Zach Wilson, Mike White in Week 18

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 6, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 25: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets in action against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Bengals defeated the Jets 27-12. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
    Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is reportedly expected to make his fourth start of the year in the New York Jets' regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

    SNY's Connor Hughes reported that Flacco will get the nod over both Mike White and Zach Wilson after the Jets were eliminated from playoff contention last week.

    Flacco started the first three games of the season while Wilson worked his way back from a preseason injury, and he posted a 1-2 record while completing 58.7 percent of his passes for 901 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

    Since his last start in Week 3, Flacco has only attempted three passes, completing one of them for one yard.

