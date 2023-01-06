Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis in Hospital ICU After Swimming Accident in Florida

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in an intensive care hospital unit after a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida.

Per Alyssa Orange in KNWA in Arkansas, Hillis had to be helicoptered to the hospital and remains unconscious.

Orange previously tweeted a screenshot of a Facebook post from Hillis' uncle, which stated that Hillis is "having problems with his kidneys and his lungs," but it was also noted that doctors said he is improving:

Hillis played his college football at Arkansas before embarking on a seven-year NFL career from 2008 to 2014 that saw him appear in games for the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants.

Most fans likely remember Hillis for his magical 2010 season with the Browns, which saw him rush for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 61 passes for 477 yards and two scores.

He had previously rushed for a total of 397 yards and six touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons with the Broncos.

Hillis parlayed his 2010 production into perhaps the biggest accomplishment of his career, which was being voted as the cover athlete for the Madden NFL 12 video game.

Unfortunately, Hillis became a poster boy for the "Madden curse" since he never came close to replicating his 2010 numbers again.

After finishing the 2011 season with 717 total yards and three total touchdowns, Hillis left Cleveland in free agency for the Chiefs. He spent one season in KC and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013, but he was released before ever appearing in a game and then spent his final two seasons with the Giants.

All told, Hillis rushed for 2,832 yards and 23 touchdowns and made 134 receptions for 1,050 yards and three scores in 81 career NFL regular-season games.