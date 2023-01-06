X

    Bills vs. Bengals Won't Resume, AFC Title Game Could Take Place at Neutral Site

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 6, 2023

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
    AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel

    The NFL has ruled that Monday's Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game, which was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a first-quarter hit, will be ruled a no-contest.

    The game carried significant AFC postseason seeding implications, and the NFL has released a memo (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter) outlining the playoff possibilities now that the matchup will not be continued. Of note, the AFC Championship Game may be held at a neutral site.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    A neutral AFC Championship Game site now is possible, per the NFL: <a href="https://t.co/5gmd0drq7q">pic.twitter.com/5gmd0drq7q</a>

    Entering Sunday, the 12-3 Bills sit second in the AFC standings, one half-game behind the 13-3 Kansas City Chiefs. The 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals are third.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

