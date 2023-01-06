Bills vs. Bengals Won't Resume, AFC Title Game Could Take Place at Neutral Site

AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel

The NFL has ruled that Monday's Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game, which was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a first-quarter hit, will be ruled a no-contest.

The game carried significant AFC postseason seeding implications, and the NFL has released a memo (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter) outlining the playoff possibilities now that the matchup will not be continued. Of note, the AFC Championship Game may be held at a neutral site.

Entering Sunday, the 12-3 Bills sit second in the AFC standings, one half-game behind the 13-3 Kansas City Chiefs. The 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals are third.

