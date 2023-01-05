Aaron Rodgers 'Still Undecided' on Future with Packers Ahead of Week 18 vs. Lions

Kayla Wolf/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is focused on the present task at hand—defeating the Detroit Lions on Sunday evening to earn his team a trip to the NFC playoffs—amid uncertainty about what his NFL future holds.

Kyle Malzahn of WFRV Local 5 relayed remarks from Rodgers to reporters Thursday after he was asked if the thought Sunday could potentially be the last time he suits up in Lambeau Field has crossed his mind:

"Yeah, I mean, for sure," Rodgers said. "Just 'cause you don't know what the future holds. When I think about that, it's nothing but gratitude. Not remorse or sadness. Just gratitude for the time that I've been here, the amazing memories that I've had on this field. A lot of great moments."

He added: "I'm still undecided—we're all undecided about the future. Just gonna enjoy Sunday night and hopefully have some more to play for."

It's win-and-in for Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday evening thanks to a four-game win streak that has provided a once disappointing season with great hope.

This matchup may also be a huge game for the Lions, who need a win plus a Seattle Seahawks loss to the Los Angeles Rams to earn the NFC's seventh and final seed.

