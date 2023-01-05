Yankees Hire Former Mets GM Omar Minaya as Baseball Operations Advisor

Set Number: X162561 TK1

The New York Yankees have hired veteran executive Omar Minaya as an advisor to the baseball operations department, according to Jack Curry of YES.

Minaya had previously served as general manager of the New York Mets and Montreal Expos, becoming the first Latino GM in baseball in 2002.

It's the second successive experienced addition to the Yankees front office after the team added Brian Sabean as executive adviser to general manager Brian Cashman on Tuesday.

Minaya's teams struggled while he was GM—the Expos missed the playoffs in each of his three seasons, while the Mets made one postseason in his six years—but he was known for his aggressive moves to bring in high-profile players. He acquired Carlos Beltrán, Pedro Martínez, Carlos Delgado and Johan Santana during his tenure with the Mets.

The GM was also credited for building the farm system, especially with his signing of international talents.

After initially ending his tenure with the Mets in 2010, Minaya was rehired by the team in 2017 as a special assistant to the general manager.

In 2021, he was given an ambassadorship role within the organization to help reach out to the Latino community.

Last February, Minaya joined the MLB league office as an amateur scouting consultant.

"Omar is a highly respected figure across our sport who will help shape our future initiatives in the amateur space," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "We are pleased that he will provide his scouting expertise and experience as a senior executive with multiple MLB clubs. We welcome Omar and look forward to his contributions."

The Yankees will hope this experience can help Cashman and the team move one step closer to a World Series title.

New York has made the playoffs in each of the past six years, but its last AL pennant came in 2009.