Breaking Down the 7 True Super Bowl LVII Contenders on the Brink of the NFL Playoffs

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Well, it's been a long, weird, winding road, but we're on the brink of the 2022 NFL playoffs. A few positions are up for grabs in Week 18, but it's already extremely clear who the seven top title contenders are.

We're talking about the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, who are a distinct group atop the DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) leaderboard at Football Outsiders and are the only teams in the NFL with winning records and scoring margins higher than plus-10.

There's a huge gap separating these seven from the rest of the league.