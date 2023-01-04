Davante Adams 'Absolutely' Wants to Return to Raiders Despite Derek Carr Benching

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Wide receiver Davante Adams plans on being with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 even if quarterback Derek Carr is elsewhere.

"Absolutely," he told reporters when asked if he wants to be on the Raiders next season.

Adams explained getting the chance to play with his friend and college teammate in Carr was a driving force behind the decision to come to Las Vegas but said the quarterback's benching and murky future with the team "doesn't necessarily mean that I won't be here."

On Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Carr "is almost certainly headed to a new team for 2023" with the Raiders looking into potential trades. The quarterback is also away from the team as the 2022 campaign finishes in an effort to avoid distractions.

Jarrett Stidham made the first start of his career in Carr's place against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and impressed even in defeat.

He finished 23-of-34 for 365 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 34 yards on the ground. There was also an apparent chemistry with Adams, who posted seven catches for 153 yards and two scores.

The 49ers escaped with a 37-34 overtime win, but it was quite the statement from Stidham.

Las Vegas could still look to add another quarterback either via the draft, free agency or a trade this offseason, as Stidham is far from a proven commodity and likely isn't the franchise signal-caller of the future.

Adams told reporters he would prefer to have some say in whatever quarterback decision is made, which is further indication he plans on suiting up for the Raiders next season.

Las Vegas finishes its 2022 schedule with a Week 18 game against the division rival Kansas City Chiefs and will then turn its attention to what figures to be a critical offseason as it makes a decision about which quarterback will be throwing the ball to one of the best receivers in the league.