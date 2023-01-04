Joe Burrow: 'No One Wanted to Continue' Bills vs. Bengals After Damar Hamlin Collapse

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said neither his team nor the Buffalo Bills had any interest in continuing Monday's game after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed following his tackle of wide receiver Tee Higgins.

"We tried to do all we could," Burrow told reporters. "Give as much support as we can in a situation like that. No one wanted to continue to play the game."

On Wednesday, the Bills announced Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition but showed "signs of improvement" Tuesday and overnight.

As ESPN noted, CPR was administered to the 24-year-old on the field. Players from both teams created a wall around him as he received oxygen prior to being placed in an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Players on both sides were visibly distraught, and the game was suspended and eventually postponed.

Burrow said the Bengals captains approached the Bills to let them know they did not want to play, and Buffalo's players felt the same way.

"That was the decision that was made," he said. "They didn't want to go back out there either."

The NFL announced Wednesday that discussions are underway regarding how to handle the postponed game and whether it will eventually resume.

Cincinnati hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, while Buffalo hosts the New England Patriots.

"Unfortunate as it is, we got a game to play on Sunday," Burrow said.

If the postponed game is canceled, the Bengals will not have an opportunity to earn the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the AFC playoff picture. However, they would clinch the AFC North since the only way the Ravens could catch them is if Cincinnati loses two more games this season.

Buffalo could still earn the AFC's No. 1 seed if it defeats the Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.