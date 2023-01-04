NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Updated AFC, NFC Wild-Card Bracket Ahead of Week 18

0 of 3

Kayla Wolf/Getty Images

Less than one week remains of the 2022 NFL season, and it's going to come down to the wire for a few teams as they try to come out of some tight wild-card races on top.

Vying for the final wild-card berth in the AFC are the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots, who have the best chance at getting in going into this weekend.

In the NFC, the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks are all looking to land the remaining wild-card spot. For now, the Packers are in the driver's seat as they only need to win outright to get in.

With so many last-ditch scenarios on the table for teams to punch their ticket to the postseason, this weekend's slate of games will be must-see TV for football fans.

Here's the latest look at the playoff picture and the AFC and NFC wild-card brackets ahead of Week 18.