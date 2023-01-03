Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Aren't Considering Resting Players vs. Commanders in Week 18

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The stakes are too high for the Dallas Cowboys in the eyes of team owner Jerry Jones to consider resting any of their stars in Week 18.

"There's too much to play for," he said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan.

At 12-4, the Cowboys are one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East as they head into Sunday's clash with the Washington Commanders.

