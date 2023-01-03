NFL Free Agents 2023: Predictions for Top Players Expected to Hit Open Market

1 of 3

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's certainly possible that Brady, who turned 45 years young in August, decides to hang them up and actually stays away this time. Then again, a recent report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero said "all options are on the table," so he could absolutely sign up for another year—in Tampa or elsewhere.

This hasn't been Brady's best season by any stretch, but his down years could be career campaigns for others. His 4,610 passing yards rank second overall, and his 24 touchdowns are tied for ninth.

He also just helped the Bucs lock up the NFC South crown. Granted, Tampa needed only eight wins to get the job done, but a division title is a division title.

He could opt to run it back with the Buccaneers, but he'll have other options. Everything from heading back to New England to taking the reins in Miami to joining former teammate and current Titans coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee feels like it's on the table.

Prediction: Brady signs a one-year deal with the Titans

