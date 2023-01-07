The 7 Greatest NFL Wide Receiver Seasons Since 2000

0 of 8

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File

As the 2022 NFL season nears its conclusion, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is putting the final touches on one of the greatest seasons for a wide receiver.

But before Jefferson's dynamic year takes its place in history, which wideouts since 2000 have done something similar?

Randy Moss, that's for sure. Most impressively, the Hall of Famer accomplished iconic years both as a member of the Vikings and the New England Patriots. He set the standard that more recent icons, such as Calvin Johnson, Cooper Kupp and Jefferson, have chased.

Only the regular season is considered. For example, Larry Fitzgerald's 2008 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals would otherwise be prominently featured thanks to his electric playoff run.

Key factors are total production with a slight emphasis on both efficiency and touchdowns.