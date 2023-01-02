World Junior Hockey Championship 2023 Results: Quarterfinal Scores and Reaction

Dale Preston/Getty Images

After a week of preliminary games at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships, the stakes got higher Monday with four quarterfinal matchups.

Eight of 10 teams in the competition advanced to the knockout stage after four games, but there is no more room for error with only four teams going through to the next round.

Here is the latest from Halifax and Moncton, Canada with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

Schedule/Results (Jan. 2)

Sweden def. Finland 3-2

Czechia vs. Switzerland, 1:30 p.m. ET

United States vs. Germany, 4 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Slovakia, 6:30 p.m. ET

Sweden 3, Finland 2

Sweden stunned Finland with two late goals to secure a come-from-behind victory.

After Finland took the lead early in the third period, Leo Carlsson tied the game with under four minutes remaining in regulation. Two minutes later, Victor Stjernborg scored the game-winning goal for Sweden.

The final goal came shorthanded after a high sticking call, but Sweden found a way to come out on top.

The victory came despite Finland seemingly having an advantage for most of the game:

The final score is still all that matters as Sweden advances to the semifinals.

Carlsson, a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft class, scored two goals for Sweden as the team moved one step closer to a medal.