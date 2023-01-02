Patriots' Robert Kraft Buys Palm Beach, Florida, Penthouse for Record $23.8M

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has bought a Palm Beach, Florida, penthouse for $23.8 million, per E.B. Solomont of the Wall Street Journal, who also noted that the purchase set an all-time record for the priciest condominium sold in the town.

You can check out pictures of Kraft's new place on Zillow, which offers this overview of the unit.

"An extraordinary contemporary creation by one of the most highly regarded American architects, Maya Lin; you will be mesmerized by the expansive ocean views from every room in this sought-after, in-town, boutique condo. Extra-high ceilings throughout and generous scale encompass the entire 4 Bedroom unit. The thoughtful renovation and special details are timeless and perfect for the discerning art collector. Ready for occupancy this season! Call for a personal tour."

The property was initially listed with a $26,500,000 sale price but was knocked down by nearly $3 million.

Palm Beach is a highly desired location for billionaires. Darrell Hofheinz of the Palm Beach Post wrote in Oct. 2021 that at least 33 people with "strong Palm Beach residential ties" were on the Forbes 400, a list of the wealthiest billionaires in the United States.

Per Rebecca R. Norris of Veranda, Palm Beach was the No. 18 richest town in America as of Feb. 2022.

Kraft has a net worth of $10.6 billion, ranked No. 165 in the world, per Forbes. The 81-year-old has owned the Patriots since 1994.