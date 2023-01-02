Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 17 Results

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are one loss away from clinching the first pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Houston's defeat on Sunday at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars put it at 2-13-1.

The Texans are a half-game worse than the Chicago Bears. A loss in Week 18 to the Indianapolis Colts or a Chicago Bears win over the Minnesota Vikings sets up the Texans at the top of the draft order.

Chicago's loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday kept the NFC North side at No. 2 in the projected draft order.

The Seattle Seahawks, by way of the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Colts fill out the rest of the top five after the Week 17 Sunday afternoon games.

2023 NFL 1st-Round Draft Order

1 Houston (2-13-1)

2 Chicago (3-13)

3 Seattle (from Denver - 4-12)

4 Arizona (4-12)

5 Indianapolis (4-11-1)

6 Detroit (from LA Rams - 5-11)

7 Las Vegas (6-10)

8 Atlanta (6-10)

9 Carolina (6-10)

10 Philadelphia (from New Orleans - 7-9)

11 Tennessee (7-9)

12 Houston (from Cleveland - 7-9)

13 New York Jets (7-9)

14 Pittsburgh (7-8)

15 Washington (7-8-1)

16 Green Bay (8-8)

17 Detroit (8-8)

18 Miami (8-8) forfeited

19 Seattle (8-8)

20 Jacksonville (8-8)

21 Tampa Bay (8-8)

22 New England (8-8)

23 New York Giants (9-6-1)

24 Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

25 Baltimore (10-5)

26 Cincinnati (11-4)

27 Minnesota (12-4)

28 Dallas (12-4)

29 Denver (from San Francisco - 12-4)

30 Buffalo (12-3)

31 Kansas City (13-3)

32 Philadelphia (13-3)

Houston still owns the inside track to the No. 1 overall pick in April.

The Texans need to lose next week to ensure they will be the top team in the draft order.

Losing in Week 18 does not appear to be a difficult task based on the recent results produced by Davis Mills and Co.

Houston's likely target would be a quarterback. Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud headline the list of top quarterback prospects.

Young shined in his first Alabama appearance in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday, while Stroud was fantastic in Ohio State's College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia.

Houston could use one of the top quarterback prospects to recharge the franchise after using Mills for most of the last two years.

Chicago can only land the top selection if it loses next week and the Texans win. The Bears will be looking to add talent around Justin Fields in the second year of the Matt Eberflus era.

The Bears would be a top candidate to trade down if they secure the second pick because they do not need a quarterback. Other teams could call them up to move up and offer a large return of draft picks in a potential trade.

The Seattle Seahawks are in line to be third behind the Texans and Bears thanks to the latest loss from the Denver Broncos.

The Russell Wilson trade could produce a top-five pick for Seattle, which is beyond the franchise's wildest expectations when the deal was made.

Arizona and Indianapolis are the other four-win teams alongside Denver. The Colts are behind them in the draft order because they have a tie from earlier in the season against the Texans.

The Detroit Lions, who have the Los Angeles Rams' pick, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans round out the top 10.