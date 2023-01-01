NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 17 Early Slate

0 of 4

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Exactly three-fourths of the 32-team NFL entered Week 17 with a semblance of playoff hope, but the number of available postseason spots has rapidly dropped.

During the early window Sunday, both the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff berth. New York locked in a wild-card position, and Tampa Bay put together a late comeback to take down the Carolina Panthers and secure the NFC South title.

As if that's not enough, two more results changed the congested races for the final wild-card bid in the AFC and NFC.

And the day is only getting started.