Nick Foles Ruled out for Colts vs. Giants After Rib Injury on Kayvon Thibodeaux Sack

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will need to finish Sunday's game against the New York Giants without their starting quarterback.

Indianapolis ruled Nick Foles out with a rib injury after he was sacked by Kayvon Thibodeaux. While Foles walked to the sideline on his own power, he was taken to the locker room with a cart just before halftime.

While Foles will forever be a legend for Philadelphia Eagles fans after he stepped in for the injured Carson Wentz and led the team to a Super Bowl title during the 2017 campaign, the Colts surely didn't envision him starting December games this season.

He was third on the depth chart at one time behind Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger, but this was his second straight start. He was also under center for Indianapolis' 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

Sunday marked his second straight game without leading the offense to a touchdown, as he went 8-of-13 for 81 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception before exiting.

The Colts turned to Ehlinger again after the Foles injury. The University of Texas product is 0-2 as a starter this season and likely isn't the long-term answer for Indianapolis.

Ryan has dealt with a shoulder injury and benching at times this season, and Stephen Holder of ESPN noted his 2022 season is likely over.

Indianapolis finishes the campaign with a matchup against the Houston Texans, but the bigger picture of the quarterback position and head coaching spot will be under the spotlight during the offseason.

Foles likely won't be the answer, and his chance to make an impression on Sunday came to an early end.