Report: Kliff Kingsbury Hasn't Been Informed of Decision on Status as Cardinals HC

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill hasn't come to a decision on the status of head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the 2023 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Cardinals are 4-11 with two games to play and missed the playoffs for the third time in four seasons under Kingsbury.

