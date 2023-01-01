X

    Report: Kliff Kingsbury Hasn't Been Informed of Decision on Status as Cardinals HC

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 1, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 25: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
    Norm Hall/Getty Images

    Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill hasn't come to a decision on the status of head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the 2023 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

    The Cardinals are 4-11 with two games to play and missed the playoffs for the third time in four seasons under Kingsbury.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.