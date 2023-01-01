Marvin Harrison Jr. Leaves Ohio State vs. Georgia CFP Semifinal with Concussion

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. exited Saturday's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs with a concussion in the second half.

With less than one minute remaining in the third quarter, Harrison took a massive hit from Georgia's Javon Bullard and was slow to get up before being looked at by Ohio State's medical staff.

Bullard was initially called for targeting, but it was reversed following review. Harrison had caught five passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns before exiting.

After the game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day told reporters that Harrison suffered a concussion on the play, and was not allowed to re-enter the game.

He has been one of quarterback C.J. Stroud's top targets all season and is a huge part of the Ohio State offense. Entering the College Football Playoff semifinal, he had caught 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games.

In Harrison's stead, Stroud has another reliable target in Emeka Egbuka, who entered Saturday's game having caught 66 passes for 1,039 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 contests.

With less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Egbuka had caught eight passes for 112 yards and one score.

Julian Fleming and Xavier Johnson also saw more playing time in Harrison's absence.



The Buckeyes were hoping to reach the national title game for the first time since the 2020 campaign. They hadn't won the championship since the 2014 season.