Joe Mixon Says Bengals Are the 'Big Dog' of AFC Ahead of MNF Matchup vs. Bills

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

Joe Mixon is feeling confident ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals showdown with the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

"At the end of the day, what people got to realize and understand, we the big dog of the AFC, and that's just what it is," he told reporters Saturday. "For anything to happen, it goes through us."

The Bengals (11-4) are the defending AFC champions, though they are currently chasing the Bills (12-3) in the standings. And while Mixon is confident, he isn't taking the Bills lightly.

"The Bills, what better team would you be able to go up and put your best against?" he said. "It's a great opportunity for us, but at the same time, I know our guys, we [are] ready."

So are NFL fans for a clash between two of the league's best teams.