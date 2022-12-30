Ravens' Lamar Jackson 'Progressing Well' from Knee Injury, Won't Play vs. Steelers

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Friday that star quarterback Lamar Jackson is "progressing well" but added it's a "fair assumption" that Tyler Huntley will start Week 17's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson was later ruled out for Sunday night's game.

It will be the fourth straight game Jackson has missed as he recovers from a knee injury.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted Thursday that he would love to see Jackson get in some game time before the playoffs, if possible.

Jackson, 25, was having a solid season, throwing for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 62.3 percent of his passes and taking 26 sacks. The Ravens are 8-4 in his starts.

With Huntley under center, the team has more than treaded water, going 2-1 when he's been called into starting duty. The 24-year-old backup hasn't been asked to do too much through the air, throwing for 528 yards, a score and two picks, but he has completed a solid 67 percent of his passes and only taken six sacks.

Harbaugh said of Huntley:

"It's never too big for him. He operates well, he makes plays while he's under pressure, duress, he manages the situations of games well. I just love the way he plays the position. I think he continues to improve every time he goes out. It's Tyler. We're past that. We're not at 'What surprises you? What impress you?' We expect him to play well."

The result has been a 10-5 Ravens team that will win the AFC North if it can win out against the Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals sit atop the division at 11-4, but the Ravens would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker against Cincy with a Week 18 win.

It remains to be seen who will be under center for the Ravens in that potentially crucial matchup.

