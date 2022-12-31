WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 30December 31, 2022
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 30
John Cena kept a 20-year streak intact Friday night, returning to SmackDown for a year-closing main event in which he partnered with Kevin Owens to battle Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns.
Cena's first, and only, match of 2022 headlined an episode that also saw a defense of the SmackDown Women's Championship by Ronda Rousey and the latest in the battle for supremacy between The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline.
Match Card
- John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn
- Sheamus vs. Solo SIkoa
- SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey
Bray Wyatt Kicked Off SmackDown
- "Deep down, I don't think of myself as a good person, though I really do try."
- "You can't even finish a sentence, then you get all embarrassed and take it out on a poor cameraman," Knight said, mocking Wyatt.
- "You pay one of your goons to come down here in a Captain Howdy outfit..."
- "You used to be something. You used to be a force," Knight said, taunting Wyatt. "Week after week, all you've proven yourself to be is a fraud. A broke-down loser."
- Uncle Howdy entered the arena, stepping through what appeared to be an enflamed doorway, complete with his own theme music.
Bray Wyatt kicked off the night's broadcast and immediately apologized for his actions a week ago, which saw him attack an innocent cameraman. LA Knight interrupted, though,
After Knight issued a challenge for a match at Royal Rumble and Wyatt accepted, Uncle Howdy made his way to the ring. He came face-to-face with Wyatt, then stood by his side before dropping the former WWE champion with Sister Abigail and leaving Knight to ask, "what is going on?!"
This was a noteworthy start to the show. It once again put Howdy in the arena and this time, his actions suggest he might not actually be on the same side as Wyatt. Knight audibly questioning what is going on reflects the audience's sentiment as they try to figure out the pieces of the puzzle Wyatt and the creative forces at play are producing.
The Rumble match between Wyatt and Knight should be good and, more importantly, prevents the former from having to lose in the actual Royal Rumble.
Grade
A
Top Moments
Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa
- Sheamus wiped out The Usos at ringside, allowing Sikoa to grab him by the arm and drive him into the ring post.
- The McIntyre save drew a big pop, a testament to his continued popularity with the WWE fans.
An appropriately physical match kicked off the night's in-ring action as The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus battled The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa one-on-one. Butch and Ridge Holland accompanied The Celtic Warrior while The Usos backed up their brother.
Sheamus fought from underneath and surged late but a momentary distraction caused by his attack on Jimmy and Jey allowed Sikoa to drive him into the post and deliver a Samoan Spike for the pinfall victory.
After the match, The Bloodline wiped out Butch and Holland and beat down Sheamus until Drew McIntyre returned for the first time since Survivor Series and made the save.
A bit more seasoning for Sikoa and this would have been a real banger but as it is, this was a fine, competitive match that spotlighted the young star while continuing to put over the grittiness of Sheamus at this point in his Hall of Fame career.
McIntyre making the save makes sense, not only because of his respect for Sheamus but because of the unfinished business he has with Sikoa. It was the NXT export who cost The Scottish Warrior the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship back at Clash At The Castle and the company has done a fantastic job with the slow burn rather than jumping at the first opportunity to book the match.
Result
Sikoa pinned Sheamus
Grade
B-
Top Moments
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey
- "Oh, we got a bleeder!" Rousey taunted as she continued her domination of Rodriguez.
- Rousey grabbed Rodriguez's arm but the challenger powered through it spilled to the floor and powerbombed the champion onto the ring apron.
- Rodriguez had the title won but Baszler interfered on behalf of the champion as the commentary team called for her dismissal from ringside. It did not come.
Driven by fury following multiple attacks that left her with an injured arm, Raquel Rodriguez wasted little time taking the fight to SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in their title bout Friday night.
Rousey capitalized on an ill-fated blind charge heading into the break and targeted the arm, looking to exploit it to her advantage as she seized control. A big vertical suplex coming out of the break earned Rodriguez a two-count.
Later, interference from Shayna Baszler went unpunished by the official and moments later, a recovered Rousey applied the armbar and pulled her from the top rope to the mat below, forcing an immediate tapout.
With zero time to waste, Charlotte Flair returned to WWE, months after losing the same SmackDown Women's Championship to Rousey, and issued a challenge for a match tonight. Rousey accepted and Flair proceeded to escape and score a pin on Rousey to win the title.
WWE @WWE
WHAT IS GOING ON?!?!<a href="https://twitter.com/MsCharlotteWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MsCharlotteWWE</a> IS BACK AND JUST WON THE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SMACKDOWN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SMACKDOWN</a> WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/Rl3nSKyiZb">pic.twitter.com/Rl3nSKyiZb</a>
This is some expert Jedi mind trickery here as Triple H and the creative team have the crowd cheering Flair in a way she had not been in quite some time, partly due to the surprise but, also, because they really don't like Rousey that much more.
Of course, it will be interesting to see if Flair can retain that popularity as it becomes clear that she is in her 14th reign as champion and literally just strolled back in and won the gold. With that said, she is a standard-bearer for women's wrestling and has more than earned her spot.
A new look, a new theme song, and a different presentation helped pique interest in The Queen once more. Whether Triple H and Co. can help preserve that interest is the real question moving forward.
As for Rodriguez, she looked very good and was clearly the better of the two wrestlers. It would not be surprising to see her in a high-profile match or position against Flair right around WrestleMania 39.
Result
Rousey defeated Rodriguez to retain; Flair defeated Rousey to win the title
Grade
B+
Top Moments