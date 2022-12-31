WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 30

5 of 5

Driven by fury following multiple attacks that left her with an injured arm, Raquel Rodriguez wasted little time taking the fight to SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in their title bout Friday night.

Rousey capitalized on an ill-fated blind charge heading into the break and targeted the arm, looking to exploit it to her advantage as she seized control. A big vertical suplex coming out of the break earned Rodriguez a two-count.

Later, interference from Shayna Baszler went unpunished by the official and moments later, a recovered Rousey applied the armbar and pulled her from the top rope to the mat below, forcing an immediate tapout.

With zero time to waste, Charlotte Flair returned to WWE, months after losing the same SmackDown Women's Championship to Rousey, and issued a challenge for a match tonight. Rousey accepted and Flair proceeded to escape and score a pin on Rousey to win the title.

This is some expert Jedi mind trickery here as Triple H and the creative team have the crowd cheering Flair in a way she had not been in quite some time, partly due to the surprise but, also, because they really don't like Rousey that much more.

Of course, it will be interesting to see if Flair can retain that popularity as it becomes clear that she is in her 14th reign as champion and literally just strolled back in and won the gold. With that said, she is a standard-bearer for women's wrestling and has more than earned her spot.

A new look, a new theme song, and a different presentation helped pique interest in The Queen once more. Whether Triple H and Co. can help preserve that interest is the real question moving forward.

As for Rodriguez, she looked very good and was clearly the better of the two wrestlers. It would not be surprising to see her in a high-profile match or position against Flair right around WrestleMania 39.

Rousey defeated Rodriguez to retain; Flair defeated Rousey to win the title

B+

