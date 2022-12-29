Eagles' DeVonta Smith Headlines Madden 23 Player Ratings Update After Week 16

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith, amid an excellent sophomore campaign, highlighted the latest Madden 23 player ratings update, getting a +1 bump in his overall rating to move to an 86.

For the season, the 24-year-old has pulled down 79 catches for 1,014 yards and seven scores. With A.J. Brown at 1,304 receiving yards for the season, the Eagles now have a pair of 1,000-yard receivers for the first time in team history.

Other big movers this week include New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who got a +2 bump to a 93 overall after a six-tackle, two-stuff performance against the Minnesota Vikings this past week.

Vikings' tight end T.J. Hockenson, meanwhile, got a +1 bump to an 89 after catching a whopping 13 passes for 109 yards and two scores in that game.

Dallas Cowboys' wideout CeeDee Lamb moved up by one ranking point, to an 88 overall, after pulling down 10 catches for 120 yards and two scores against the Eagles.

And then there's Cobie Durant:

The Los Angeles Rams cornerback had a huge performance on Sunday, intercepting two passes and returning one for a touchdown in his team's 51-14 shellacking of the Denver Broncos.

And let's not forget about Brock Purdy. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is up to a 67 overall, a +3 bump, after throwing for 234 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a Week 16 win over the Washington Commanders.

Purdy has now led the Niners to four straight victories as the team's starter.