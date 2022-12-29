Bengals' Joe Burrow Gave Offensive Linemen Cruise Vacations as Christmas Present

Nick Grace/Getty Images

Helping keep Joe Burrow upright in the pocket has its perks.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback gifted the team's offensive linemen with a cruise trip as a Christmas present even though he won't be joining them, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

"I don't like boats," he said. "What if you get stuck out there?"

Burrow has reason to be thankful for his offensive line.

While his season got off to a rough start when he was sacked a combined 13 times in the first two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, he hasn't been sacked more than twice since an Oct. 31 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati's offensive line unit has shown notable improvement as the season progresses. That's one reason why the Bengals are riding a seven-game winning streak and challenging for the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the AFC.

The three games this year that Burrow was sacked more than three times came against defenses featuring star pass-rushers Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett, so some struggles up front are understandable.

Cincinnati's offensive linemen will now get to go on a trip as a result of their hard work.