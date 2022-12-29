NBA Twitter Roasts Lakers for Turnovers, Sloppy Play in Loss vs. Jimmy Butler, Heat

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Miami Heat 112-98 in the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday night and fell to 14-21 on the season.

LeBron James had to shoulder much of the load on Wednesday in Anthony Davis' continued absence, but it wasn't enough as turnovers proved costly in the team's defeat.

James finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes, but the remainder of the team's starters didn't do enough to help the Purple and Gold capture a win, combining for 32 points.

Had the Lakers not allowed 31 points off 24 turnovers, they might have won their second straight game. NBA Twitter is now roasting the team for those turnovers and its sloppy performance on Wednesday night.

The Lakers have struggled all season, and they likely won't show much improvement unless some roster additions are made ahead of the trade deadline.

Considering L.A. continues to plummet out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference, those acquisitions may never come as the team may want to hold on to its first-round draft picks in order to prepare for the future.