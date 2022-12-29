X

    NBA Twitter Roasts Lakers for Turnovers, Sloppy Play in Loss vs. Jimmy Butler, Heat

    Erin WalshDecember 29, 2022

    Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Miami Heat 112-98 in the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday night and fell to 14-21 on the season.

    LeBron James had to shoulder much of the load on Wednesday in Anthony Davis' continued absence, but it wasn't enough as turnovers proved costly in the team's defeat.

    James finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes, but the remainder of the team's starters didn't do enough to help the Purple and Gold capture a win, combining for 32 points.

    Had the Lakers not allowed 31 points off 24 turnovers, they might have won their second straight game. NBA Twitter is now roasting the team for those turnovers and its sloppy performance on Wednesday night.

    Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

    LAL made a 4th Q push, but ultimately fell short after digging themselves a big hole heading into the period.<br><br>Biggest difference in the game was a a massive 24-5 gap in turnovers, leading to a 31-2 Miami advantage.

    Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT @3cbPerformance

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a> dig themselves a hole (tonight due to turnovers &amp; another terrible 3rd quarter but always something), make a run but shoot themselves in the foot (tonight bc they can't shoot, had every chance to get it close or take the lead), lose again. Like clockwork. Onto Atlanta

    Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports

    16 turnovers already for the Lakers, who are a kind of sloppy normally reserved for much later in Miami

    Deron Butler @DeronButlerShow

    Final Thoughts: Miami's defense was the star of this game as the Heat forced a season-high 25 turnovers and made 29 points from those turnovers. Despite a few runs from the Lakers, the Heat's defense was stalwart and stingy, controlling the game's pace.

    Mase Gotti @TheMaseGotti1

    24 Turnovers is some nasty work <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> 😏😵‍💫

    Lakers4Life @LakersOldForum

    Turnovers killed Lakers today! 24 TO, which Miami converted to 31 pts. 😭😭

    Serena's Racquet @kendalljamaal

    Cannot win a basketball game with 21 turnovers. Bffr, <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a>

    STACIA is here @shesforRussy

    Lakers turnovers are absolutely absurd at this point. Smmfh

    QuestFor18 @HisandHerLakers

    The turnovers is what got us the L tonight but the late game execution also reared it's ugly head again. It was truly a holiday season special tonight.

    Omari Warren @OmariWarren

    Lakers aren't a team that can afford to have high turnover games they don't have enough fire power to overcome that

    The Lakers have struggled all season, and they likely won't show much improvement unless some roster additions are made ahead of the trade deadline.

    Considering L.A. continues to plummet out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference, those acquisitions may never come as the team may want to hold on to its first-round draft picks in order to prepare for the future.

