Raiders News: Chandler Jones Placed on IR, Will Miss Final 2 Games with Elbow Injury

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

In the midst of a disappointing season, the Las Vegas Raiders suffered another blow Wednesday.

The team announced that star defensive end Chandler Jones has been placed on injured reserve because of an elbow injury, ruling him out for the final two games of the year.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

