    Raiders News: Chandler Jones Placed on IR, Will Miss Final 2 Games with Elbow Injury

    Doric SamDecember 28, 2022

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 18: Chandler Jones #55 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts during the first half against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

    In the midst of a disappointing season, the Las Vegas Raiders suffered another blow Wednesday.

    The team announced that star defensive end Chandler Jones has been placed on injured reserve because of an elbow injury, ruling him out for the final two games of the year.

