Maple Leafs Fined $100K for Violating CBA, Traveling to St. Louis on Dec. 26

Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs decided to travel to St. Louis one day before their Tuesday matchup against the Blues, and it was a costly move.

The NHL announced Wednesday that it fined the Maple Leafs $100,000 for traveling to St. Louis on Monday.

Chris Johnston of TSN Hockey explained the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association states there are to be no team activities from Dec. 23-26 during the holiday season.

Since Monday was Dec. 26, the Maple Leafs violated the stipulation.

The NHL also announced it fined Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officials" during the contest against the Blues.

The Maple Leafs won the game 5-4 in overtime thanks to William Nylander's goal in the extra period. Yet the head coach was not pleased with the officiating, in particular a missed high-sticking call on forward Zach Aston-Reese that left the forward bleeding in the aftermath.

"Watching Zach Aston-Reese getting sewn up on the table after the game is a little hard to take," Keefe told reporters. "But we're happy with the two points."

Despite the drama surrounding the trip to St. Louis, the Maple Leafs have won three in a row and are sitting at 22-7-6 following an impressive start to the season. They are in second place in the Atlantic Division with 50 points, which is seven points behind the Boston Bruins.

No team in the entire league has more points than Boston.

Toronto next takes the ice Thursday to face the Arizona Coyotes in the second game of a three-game road trip.