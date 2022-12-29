AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 4

A week ago, Stokely Hathaway called Bryan Danielson a "raggedy bitch." Wednesday, The American Dragon looked to silence the loudmouth manager and his charge, "All Ego" Ethan Page, in the night's opening match.

Hanging over the bout like a dark cloud? AEW World champion MJF, who watched from a luxury skybox.

Page capitalized on two early distractions to seize control of the bout, putting the presumptive top contender to the AEW title on the defensive. Danielson fought his way back into the match and, despite an apparent head injury resulting from a focused attack by Page, trapped his opponent in a Regal Stretch for the submission victory.

This was a really strong opener that highlighted Page as a credible contender while ultimately putting Danielson over on his road to a world title match with MJF.

Danielson's history of head and neck injuries is useful in that he can sell either of those body parts and fans immediately buy into it because there is always that question in the back of their minds about the reality of what they are watching.

Such was the case here. If history is any indication, it will come up again, presumably in the match with the world champ.

Kudos to Danielson for using the Regal Stretch in an ode to his mentor, the legendary competitor who was attacked by MJF just a few weeks ago.

Result

Danielson defeated Page via referee stoppage

Grade

B

Top Moments