AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsDecember 29, 2022
Would Death Triangle be able to avoid Match Seven against The Elite by defeating them Wednesday night and retaining the AEW World Trios Championships in a Falls Count Anywhere Match?
It was the most prominent question awaiting fans on a special New Year's Smash edition of Dynamite, which also featured a TNT Championship defense by Samoa Joe as the self-proclaimed King of All Television battled former titleholder, Wardlow.
What went down on the final TBS broadcast of 2022 and how does it affect the company as it moves into what it hopes is a banner year?
Find out with this recap of the December 28 episode.
Match Card
- Best-of-Seven Series for the AEW World Trios Championships: The Elite vs. Death Triangle (Match Six: Falls Count Anywhere)
- Bryan Danielson vs. "All Ego" Ethan Page
- Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay
- Top Flight vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli
- TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe
Bryan Danielson vs. "All Ego" Ethan Page
- MJF cut a promo from a skybox, distracting Danielson long enough for Page to jump him at the opening bell.
- Hathaway confronted Danielson at ringside and Page again capitalized on a distraction.
- Stokely could be seen cringing as Danielson unleashed his trademark kicks. It is one of the little things he does so well that makes him such an effective manager.
- Danielson stumbled backward and to the ground, then nursed his head, potentially setting up a head injury storyline that will have long-reaching effects beyond this match.
- Backstage, Samoa Joe interrupted a promo from Wardlow, beating his opponent for the night down with a lead pipe and creating doubts about the former TNT champion's ability to compete in the main event.
A week ago, Stokely Hathaway called Bryan Danielson a "raggedy bitch." Wednesday, The American Dragon looked to silence the loudmouth manager and his charge, "All Ego" Ethan Page, in the night's opening match.
Hanging over the bout like a dark cloud? AEW World champion MJF, who watched from a luxury skybox.
Page capitalized on two early distractions to seize control of the bout, putting the presumptive top contender to the AEW title on the defensive. Danielson fought his way back into the match and, despite an apparent head injury resulting from a focused attack by Page, trapped his opponent in a Regal Stretch for the submission victory.
This was a really strong opener that highlighted Page as a credible contender while ultimately putting Danielson over on his road to a world title match with MJF.
Danielson's history of head and neck injuries is useful in that he can sell either of those body parts and fans immediately buy into it because there is always that question in the back of their minds about the reality of what they are watching.
Such was the case here. If history is any indication, it will come up again, presumably in the match with the world champ.
Kudos to Danielson for using the Regal Stretch in an ode to his mentor, the legendary competitor who was attacked by MJF just a few weeks ago.
Result
Danielson defeated Page via referee stoppage
Grade
B
Top Moments
Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight
- Backstage, Renee Paquette caught up with Hangman Page, who learned from a doctor that if he listens to orders and does not suffer any setbacks, he could be back in the ring within two weeks.
- Castagnoli swung Darius, only for Dante to leapfrog his brother and roll the Swiss Superman up for a near-fall.
Top Flight stunned the wrestling world by winning an absurdly named trios battle royal Friday night on Rampage, last eliminating Claudio Castagnoli to win. Wednesday night, Darius and Dante Martin looked to make it 2-0 against the reigning Ring of Honor World champion and his Blackpool Combat Club teammate, Jon Moxley.
Moxley and Castagnoli controlled early but Top Flight turned the tide during the picture-in-picture break by targeting the knee that the former appeared to have injured Friday. Their onslaught ended with a hot tag to Castagnoli, who exploded into the match with a barrage of uppercuts.
The action picked up as the teams cut a frenetic pace, with several unexpected kick-outs leading to frustration on the part of the elder team. It awakened a fire inside Castagnoli, specifically, who uncorked elbows to the face of Darius while Moxley wiped Dante out with a Paradigm Shift on the floor.
The ROH world champ flattened a defiant Dante with one last uppercut to put an exclamation point on things and secure the win.
This came from out of nowhere to be a fantastic match. Top Flight followed up their breakout performance with another stellar showing, this time against standard-bearers for professional wrestling in former and current world champs.
Dante, in particular, had fallen off the radar in recent months despite some truly inspiring performances over the last year. It was nice to see him and his brother have the opportunity to re-establish themselves against guys who fans trust, respect, and believe as top-tier competitors.
Result
Moxley and Castagnoli defeated Top Flight
Grade
B+
Top Moments
Hook vs. Baylum Lynx
- The staredown between Bill and Hook probably went on a bit long but it did generate a buzz and tease the aforementioned suplex spot.
- Backstage, Chris Jericho cut a promo on Ricky Starks ahead of next week's match.
FTW champion Hook hit the ring for another squash match against local competitor Baylum Lynx. He obliterated his opponent and tapped him out with Redrum to a big pop.
After the match, Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill and Lee Moriarty interrupted. This brought out Jungle Boy, who saved Hook from a chokeslam by bashing Big Bill with a two-by-four. The babyfaces stood tall to close out the segment.
As the latest, short segment in a midcard program, this was inoffensive fun. Hook and Jungle Boy is an interesting pairing, to say the least, but at least the feud with The Firm gives them something to do.
The moment Hook powers Big Bill over with a suplex is going to pop the audience and make a bigger star out of the second-generation competitor.
Result
Hook defeated Lynx
Grade
C, for the overall segment
Top Moments