Bleacher Report's Expert Week 17 NFL Picks

Bleacher Report's betting crew needed to jump back on the positive side with their wagers, and they delivered with a record above .500 in time for the holidays. They opened the previous week with the right call on a slight underdog and finished with the correct pick on a road favorite. Now, the group aims to lead you to some new-year earnings in Week 17.

NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton, editor Wes O'Donnell and B/R Betting host of "Winners Only Wednesdays" Greg Ivory absolutely love a couple of double-digit favorites who will face teams that won't have much to play for this week, but they also took three underdogs, two of which will face clubs already set for the playoffs.

Before we get to our picks against the spread, check out the latest leaderboard standings going into Week 17. In parentheses, you'll see last week's records.

1. O'Donnell: 118-115-7 (7-9)

2. Davenport: 115-118-7 (11-5)

3. Ivory: 113-120-7 (9-7)

4. Moton: 112-121-7 (5-11)

T-5. Sobleski: 109-124-7 (6-10)

T-5. Knox: 109-124-7 (10-6)

Consensus picks: 104-103-7 (7-6)

Lines are from DraftKings as of Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 4 p.m. ET. Check DraftKings for the latest odds info. Information on public betting trends is courtesy of the Action Network. ATS records are provided by TeamRankings.