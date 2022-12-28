Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi Have Suspensions Reduced to Fines

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboushi are no longer facing suspensions.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL announced their one-game suspensions were reduced to fines of $50,000 for Gregory and $12,000 for Aboushi. The decisions were made by appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, who were jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA.

The NFL had previously announced they were each suspended for one game after an altercation following Sunday's Christmas Day contest.

Gregory struck Aboushi in the helmet as players were gathered at midfield after the game, leading to shoving and a skirmish.

"As you were walking toward a group of teammates, coaches, and media, you both stopped and swung at each other's head and/or neck," NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan said in a letter to Gregory and Aboushi. "Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."

From a competitive standpoint, both the Rams and Broncos are playing out the string of lost seasons. The suspensions would not have made a difference in the playoff chase.

However, the suspensions would have meant no pay for one game for both players on an individual level.

This is Gregory's first season with the Broncos after starting his career with the Dallas Cowboys, and he has 12 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in six games. Denver is 4-11 on the campaign and in last place in the AFC West.

Aboushi has appeared in 13 games in his first year with the Rams after previously playing for the New York Jets, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers.

As for the game, Los Angeles cruised to a 51-14 victory. Baker Mayfield threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, while Cam Akers ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns.