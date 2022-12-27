PFT: Sean Payton's Desire to Return to Saints in 2023 'Worst-Kept Secret' in NFL

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

If Sean Payton does return to coaching next season, it will reportedly be in a familiar location.

A source told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that Payton returning to the New Orleans Saints in 2023 is the "worst-kept secret" in the NFL.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

