    PFT: Sean Payton's Desire to Return to Saints in 2023 'Worst-Kept Secret' in NFL

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 27, 2022

    ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    If Sean Payton does return to coaching next season, it will reportedly be in a familiar location.

    A source told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that Payton returning to the New Orleans Saints in 2023 is the "worst-kept secret" in the NFL.

