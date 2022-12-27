Nick Foles to Start for Colts vs. Giants Despite 3 INT in Loss to Chargers

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will start Nick Foles at quarterback against the New York Giants on Sunday even though he's coming off a three-interception outing in a 20-3 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday told the news to reporters Tuesday.

The 4-10-1 Colts benched starter Matt Ryan in favor of Foles for the Chargers game. However, Foles finished 17-of-29 for 143 yards, no touchdowns and three picks. A struggling offensive line also helped lead to seven sacks of Foles, an 11-year NFL veteran who joined the Colts this offseason.

Ryan was inactive for this game, so the Colts' backup option was second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger, who has completed 32 of 52 passes for 304 yards and one interception in two games this year. He's also rushed for 54 yards and been sacked 11 times.

However, the Colts decided against going to Ehlinger fresh off their fifth straight loss.

It's been a trying season for a Colts team that entered this year with playoff aspirations after adding Ryan, a four-time Pro Bowler, after parting ways from Carson Wentz. Indianapolis needed only one win in its final two games to make the playoffs, but it came up short at 9-8.

This year has somehow been even worse.

Indianapolis has scored the second-fewest points per game leaguewide. All three Colts starting quarterbacks have combined to take 56 sacks. Star running back Jonathan Taylor is out for the year after having dealt with ankle injuries for much of the season. Both head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady have been fired.

The low point happened on Dec. 18 when Indianapolis opened a 33-0 lead on the Minnesota Vikings before falling 39-36 in overtime, capping the biggest comeback in NFL history. The Colts followed that up with a largely lifeless performance against the Chargers.

They'll now travel to New Jersey to face an 8-6-1 Giants team that will make the playoffs with one more win. Kickoff will be Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.