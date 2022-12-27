Report: Chargers' Derwin James Won't Be Suspended for Hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin

Icon Sportswire

Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl safety Derwin James will not be suspended for his hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin during Monday night's game, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero noted that while sources have indicated no suspension is forthcoming, the player could still be fined.

During the second quarter of L.A.'s 20-3 win over Indianapolis on Monday, James was penalized and ejected for leading with his helmet and launching himself into Dulin's helmet on a hit.

Dulin did not return to the game after being diagnosed with a concussion.

If James is fined, it will mark the third time in his career that he has been disciplined for an on-field action in the NFL.

Per Spotrac, James was fined nearly $27,000 in November 2018 for unnecessary roughness, and later that same month, he was fined $10,000 for an excessive facemask.

The 26-year-old James was recently named to his third career Pro Bowl amid a 2022 season that has seen him register 62 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions, with one of those picks coming Monday against the Colts.

Injuries limited James to five games in 2019 and cost him the entire 2020 season, but he has been a Pro Bowler in each of his three largely healthy seasons, although he has missed two games this season.

Dulin, 25, is in his fourth NFL season with the Colts. Serving as the No. 4 wideout behind Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell, Dulin has set career highs with 15 receptions and 207 yards this season, while also scoring one touchdown.

The Colts are out of playoff contention with a 4-10-1 record, and Dulin's status for Indy's second-to-last game of the regular season against the New York Giants on Sunday is unclear.

Meanwhile. the Chargers clinched a postseason berth with their win over the Colts, marking their first trip to the playoffs since 2018.