Mikaela Shiffrin 4 Wins Shy of Lindsey Vonn's Record After Major Giant Slalom Victory

GEORG HOCHMUTH/APA/AFP via Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin is closing in on Lindsey Vonn's all-time wins record in the World Cup following her newest triumph Tuesday in Semmering, Austria.

With a final time of 2:07.18, Shiffrin edged out Slovakia's Petra Vlhová by 0.13 seconds in the women's giant slalom. This was the 27-year-old's fourth World Cup victory this season and her first giant slalom win since Dec. 21, 2021.

Shiffrin called it "very special."

"GS is one of the hardest events for me, but also, when I'm skiing well, then it's just amazing," she said.

The American now has 78 World Cup wins overall, putting her four behind Vonn.

Vonn retired in February 2019 following the World Championships, citing in part the physical toll she had put on her body throughout a legendary career. Along with her success on the World Cup circuit, she was an Olympic gold medalist in 2010 and the world champion in the downhill and super-G in 2009.

Given her age, it might be a matter of when rather than if Shiffrin surpasses Vonn's all-time mark, though it's not something she's prioritizing before she retires.

"Every record is special. There's nothing wrong with it," Shiffrin said in October to Alessandro Poggi of the Olympics' official site.

"It's a way to analyze who, you know, has done something great in sport. And I get that. It's just…it's not the thing that I'm shooting for in order to retire."