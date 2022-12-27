Nick Foles, Colts Offense Blasted by NFL Twitter for Struggling in Loss to Chargers

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Indianapolis Colts made the decision to start veteran quarterback Nick Foles over former NFL MVP Matt Ryan and second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger in this week's Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, the change under center didn't result in a change of fortune for Indianapolis.

Foles and the rest of the Colts offense had an abysmal showing in a 20-3 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium. The 33-year-old threw for 143 yards and three interceptions in his first in-game action of the 2022 season. He was also sacked seven times as the Los Angeles defense had its way with the Indianapolis offensive line.

While Foles will always be remembered as the hero of Super Bowl LII for leading the Philadelphia Eagles to their first title in franchise history, he hasn't been able to find much success on the field since then.

There's no guarantee Ryan or Ehlinger would've had more success against Los Angeles, but Monday's lackluster outing from Foles raised questions as to why the Colts didn't give the 24-year-old Ehlinger a chance to show what he's got.

NFL Twitter unloaded on Foles and the Indianapolis offense for failing to compete in front of a primetime audience:

The Colts face a ton of questions heading into the offseason, but the team's top priority will be finding a reliable quarterback. After a tumultuous 2022 campaign, it might be wise for Indianapolis to look to the future by building through the draft.

For now, the Colts (4-10-1) will try to end their five-game skid when they visit the New York Giants (8-6-1) on New Year's Day.