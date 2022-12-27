X

    Nick Foles, Colts Offense Blasted by NFL Twitter for Struggling in Loss to Chargers

    Doric SamDecember 27, 2022

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles throws as he is hit by Los Angeles Chargers' Kyle Van Noy (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    AP Photo/Michael Conroy

    The Indianapolis Colts made the decision to start veteran quarterback Nick Foles over former NFL MVP Matt Ryan and second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger in this week's Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, the change under center didn't result in a change of fortune for Indianapolis.

    Foles and the rest of the Colts offense had an abysmal showing in a 20-3 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium. The 33-year-old threw for 143 yards and three interceptions in his first in-game action of the 2022 season. He was also sacked seven times as the Los Angeles defense had its way with the Indianapolis offensive line.

    While Foles will always be remembered as the hero of Super Bowl LII for leading the Philadelphia Eagles to their first title in franchise history, he hasn't been able to find much success on the field since then.

    There's no guarantee Ryan or Ehlinger would've had more success against Los Angeles, but Monday's lackluster outing from Foles raised questions as to why the Colts didn't give the 24-year-old Ehlinger a chance to show what he's got.

    NFL Twitter unloaded on Foles and the Indianapolis offense for failing to compete in front of a primetime audience:

    Harry Douglas @HDouglas83

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Colts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@colts</a> offense is so hard to watch 🤦🏾‍♂️

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    So I guess Nick Foles isn't the answer either.

    Ryan Glasspiegel @sportsrapport

    Every quarterback who goes to the Colts becomes terrible and noodle armed

    Collin McCollough @cmccollo

    Picked again ... and the throw still wasn't even past the sticks 😂😂<br><br>I can't even with this offense.

    Gregg Doyel @GreggDoyelStar

    Seen enough of Foles. Seen enough of Ryan. Can we see some more of Ehlinger? If not, who's the Colts' emergency QB?<br><br>This would seem to be an emergency.

    Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever

    So, what was the benefit for the Colts in starting Foles over Ehlinger? I'm not saying it's an improvement. But you might as well just play the young quarterback and get more of an evaluation.

    Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

    Nick Foles looks like a QB who hasn't played much in two seasons.

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    I can't believe we lost a Super Bowl to Nick Foles. Pour me a shot.

    Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora

    What a bleepshow call for a QB who has no business being out there. Then again the Colts don't have a real OC or OL, either. This is all on Irsay. Pathetic

    David Wysong @DavidWysong_

    Nick Foles is always what his team needs him to be. <br><br>You need to win a Super Bowl? He's gonna get you that ring.<br><br>You tryna tank? He'll get you that draft pick.

    trey wingo @wingoz

    The Nick Foles is awesome in Philadelphia and terrible everywhere else is the NFL storyline over the last 10 seasons that is simply unexplainable

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    I respect that Nick Foles has made his intentions clear in this game. If he feels pressure, that ball is going up. No sense in taking hits for a tanking team.

    Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon

    The Colts offensive line is playing terrible.

    Charlie Clifford @cliffWISH8

    It continues: The Colts have been outscored 62-0 over the past 3+ fourth quarters.<br><br>Under Jeff Saturday (5+ games) it's now 90-9 in favor of the opposition.

    Ryan Glasspiegel @sportsrapport

    How many quarters would it take the Colts to get 13 points?

    Charlie Clifford @cliffWISH8

    That's seven sacks allowed tonight, the second most the Colts have given up this season. <br><br>This unit, until tonight, was trending in the right direction.

    The Colts face a ton of questions heading into the offseason, but the team's top priority will be finding a reliable quarterback. After a tumultuous 2022 campaign, it might be wise for Indianapolis to look to the future by building through the draft.

    For now, the Colts (4-10-1) will try to end their five-game skid when they visit the New York Giants (8-6-1) on New Year's Day.

