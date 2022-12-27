7 Young NHL Teams That Should Contend for the Stanley Cup in the Next 3 Years

0 of 7

Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

The allure of youth in the NHL is neverending.

Successful, veteran teams want young players to help keep the wins coming, and bad teams want young players to provide hope for a better future.

When you look around the league, there are some teams whose young players have taken prominent roles already and others whose prospects are on the verge of making the show. Usually, teams in those positions in their builds (or rebuilds or re-rebuilds) aren't too high up in the standings and are instead laying in the weeds waiting to strike.

What we're looking to do today is figure out seven young teams that are in the best shape to win the Stanley Cup in the next three years. To make my decisions, I looked at what teams have in their systems right now, both at the NHL level and further down the pipeline. This is fun, because it allows me the chance to look into the future while not forcing me to figure out where players like Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov will wind up in future drafts.

