Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams Oday Aboushi Suspended 1 Game for Post-game Fight

AP Photo/David Becker

Denver Broncos edge-rusher Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboushi have been suspended one game by the NFL for a post-game fight following Sunday's 51-14 win for the Rams, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The two exchanged punches as Broncos and Rams players were milling about after the game, with Gregory throwing the first blow.

"Y'all want to know if I hit him in the mouth, I did," Gregory told reporters after the game.

"As you were walking toward a group of teammates, coaches, and media, you both stopped and swung at each other's head and/or neck," NFL VP of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to the suspended pair, per NFL.com. "Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."

It was one of many troubling incidents for the Broncos on Sunday, as they fell to 4-11 on the season and fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett in the aftermath on Monday.

It appeared that the Broncos had become a discontented bunch under Hackett, with the effects of a losing season finally playing out publicly.

"I think they're upset for all the losing, we all are," Hackett told reporters regarding Sunday's performance following the game. "Every one of us, that's unacceptable, that's not what we're about, that's not what we want to do. We went in with a mindset we were going to win this game, but in the end we weren't ready. ... It wasn't good, it's all of us."

"It always starts with me, without a doubt, that's embarrassing, I'm embarrassed," he added. "That's not what we're about, that's not what we've done all year."

Gregory, in particular, was removed from the game on two separate occasions, each time after having penalties called against him. The first came after Gregory threw his helmet following a Rams' touchdown, while the second was for a late hit on quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"After that second one, we took him out—that's unacceptable," Hackett said of Gregory.

But the frustrations spilled out into the post-game handshakes and greetings between the teams.