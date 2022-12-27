5 NFL Teams Peaking at the Right Time as Playoffs Near

0 of 5

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The importance of timing for NFL playoff success cannot be understated.

Teams that peak at the right time have a history of thriving in the postseason. Look no further than the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to see one of the more recent examples of this phenomena. They went into a Week 13 bye with a middling 7-5 record before going undefeated all of the way to a Super Bowl victory.

The 2011 New York Giants may be the best example of how getting hot late in the year can result in a title.

The team barely made the playoffs at 9-7 but managed to win three of its last four regular-season matchups to get into the field. The G-Men then ripped off four consecutive victories to secure a championship, becoming the only nine-win team to ever lift a Lombardi Trophy during the 16-game regular-season era.

While powerhouse squads that have been a force all year will obviously be a factor in January, they could have their title hopes dashed by red-hot foes that finally figured things out.

With that in mind, let's look at some teams that are now firing on all cylinders after hitting rough patches earlier in the year.