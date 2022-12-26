X

    Twitter Praises Tom Brady for Rallying Bucs to OT Win Over Cardinals After Struggles

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 26, 2022

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
    Quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have pulled off yet another improbable comeback victory after overcoming a 16-6 fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the host Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime on Sunday.

    It was not a good night for Brady and the Bucs offense for much of the game. They had just six points until there were eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. Brady tossed two interceptions and had trouble connecting with top target Mike Evans.

    The Bucs endured a stretch of eight drives spanning from the first to fourth quarters in which they scored just three points.

    Therefore, all looked lost when the Cardinals took a 10-point lead with 10:47 left after a James Conner 22-yard touchdown run and the ensuing extra point.

    Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals

    All Aboard the Conner Express 🚂<a href="https://twitter.com/JamesConner_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JamesConner_</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BirdCityFootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BirdCityFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/3OGFXJ1bc0">pic.twitter.com/3OGFXJ1bc0</a>

    The only real hope, as Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports noted, was that Brady was running the show.

    Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora

    Bucs in a huge hole here. Brady playing his worst game of the season ... No reason to think he could pull this off except for him being Tom Brady

    That hope came through again Sunday. Following the Conner touchdown, the Bucs immediately responded with a score of their own after Brady found running back Rachaad White from three yards out.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers

    The rook for 6️⃣<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsAZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsAZ</a> on NBC <a href="https://t.co/yk25VKO5Vz">pic.twitter.com/yk25VKO5Vz</a>

    Arizona got a good drive going in response, but starting quarterback Trace McSorley, who was next in line after starter Kyler Murray and backup Colt McCoy suffered injuries, fumbled the ball on 3rd-and-1 from the Tampa 42. The Bucs took over and marched down the field for a Ryan Succop 42-yard field goal to tie the game at 16.

    Neither team scored for the remainder of regulation. Arizona started with the ball in overtime but punted after gaining just 11 yards. Brady saved his best for last, completing all six of his passes for 69 yards, including a 23-yarder to Russell Gage and a shot for 16 to Evans.

    NFL @NFL

    Brady ➡️ Russell Gage. <a href="https://twitter.com/Buccaneers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Buccaneers</a> needed a big play and they got it.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsAZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsAZ</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/3PGayaIFW9">https://t.co/3PGayaIFW9</a> <a href="https://t.co/e8ghkpsuwM">pic.twitter.com/e8ghkpsuwM</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Now Brady and Evans connect 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsAZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsAZ</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/3PGayaIFW9">https://t.co/3PGayaIFW9</a> <a href="https://t.co/XphKvhUJVI">pic.twitter.com/XphKvhUJVI</a>

    Josh Weinfuss @joshweinfuss

    That pass from Brady to Evans was right in line with the press box.<br><br>Absolutely insane ball. <br><br>Brady threw it to a spot and it was waiting for Evans right as he got out of his break.

    Succop ended the night with a 40-yard field goal.

    NFL @NFL

    Ryan Succop wins it in OT! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsAZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsAZ</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a> <a href="https://t.co/dz0OcHCR5N">pic.twitter.com/dz0OcHCR5N</a>

    This has not been a good season for Brady and the Bucs offense.

    Brady has just 21 touchdowns in 15 games this year after registering an NFL-high 43 scores in 17 matchups last season. His 6.4 adjusted yards per attempt entering Sunday have noticeably fallen from his 7.8 last year, per Pro Football Reference.

    The 7-8 Bucs also entered Sunday ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. They've managed to sit atop the NFC South for much of the year because of a down season for the division and a top-10 defense.

    That D has now put the Bucs in spots for three comeback victories this season, with Brady emerging late to lead his team to wins each time.

    On Nov. 6, the Bucs scored 10 fourth-quarter points for a 16-13 win against the Los Angeles Rams thanks largely to a one-yard Brady touchdown toss to tight end Cade Otton with nine seconds left.

    On Dec. 5, the Bucs trailed the New Orleans Saints 16-3 for much of the fourth quarter before Brady threw touchdowns to Otton and Rachaad White for the 17-16 victory.

    Now Tampa Bay has emerged victorious yet again. It hasn't been pretty at all this season, but the Bucs are atop the NFC South and control their own playoff destiny.

    Here's how some of Twitter reacted to Brady again working his magic to keep Tampa Bay's season alive.

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Still Tom Brady!

    CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ

    Tom Brady's Christmas Comeback:<br><br> 1st-3rd Qtr: 4th Qtr/OT:<br>Comp/Att: 15-25 17-23<br>Pass Yds: 112 169<br>TD-INT: 0-2 1-0<br>Passer Rtg: 37.4 108.8 <a href="https://t.co/hPZxGhjIoH">pic.twitter.com/hPZxGhjIoH</a>

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Of course <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> won this snoozer. He's mastered the ugly win, among other things.

    Trevor Sikkema @TampaBayTre

    Tom Brady when all momentum is against him and it feels like everything would have to go right for him to win <a href="https://t.co/tLmyyUzGuJ">pic.twitter.com/tLmyyUzGuJ</a>

    TSN @TSN_Sports

    Another day, another comeback win for Tom Brady 🐐<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsAZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsAZ</a>

    Jared Stillman @JaredStillman

    Never doubt Tom Brady

    Troy Renck @TroyRenck

    Tom Brady has never looked this frustrated during a season. But old man can still finish. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Denver7?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Denver7</a>

    Pete Abraham @PeteAbe

    TB12 still punching.

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    It's unbelievable that Tom Brady can have the game he had, and turn around with a 6-for-6 OT drive.

    Tampa Bay will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and can clinch the division with a win.

