Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi Exchange Blows in Postgame Altercation

AP Photo/David Becker

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Oday Aboushi had a on-field postgame altercation right after L.A.'s 51-14 home win on Sunday.

Michael Spencer of CBS News Colorado provided video. The pair is initially seen exchanging words on the top-left corner of the screen before Gregory takes a swing at Aboushi. The guard then fired back with a shot of his own before they were separated.

The aftermath of that interaction appeared on live television as CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson was interviewing Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Gregory's only comments to reporters postgame were as follows, per Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan:

Tempers had already flared earlier in the game but for different players as Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien and offensive guard Dalton Risner were seen getting into it on the sideline amid their 37-point loss.

Earlier in the game, Gregory took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after taking off his helmet and slamming it into the turf after Rams tight end Tyler Higbee scored a second-quarter touchdown for a 23-3 Rams lead.

Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos after spending the first part of his career (2015-2016, 2018, 2020-2021) with the Dallas Cowboys. He excelled in 2021 with six sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 12 games for Dallas last year.

Unfortunately, Gregory suffered a meniscus injury on Oct. 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders and missed the next nine games. He has 12 tackles and two sacks this year.

Aboushi is a 10-year NFL veteran who has played for seven teams. He's been on the Rams' active roster since Sept. 20.

It's been a frustrating season for the Broncos and Rams, who came into this season with high expectations.

The Broncos were supposed to compete for a playoff spot under new quarterback and nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson, but they have the lowest-scoring offense in football and a 4-11 record.

The defending Super Bowl champion Rams never got going this season and now sit 5-10 with a litany of players on both sides of the ball (including defensive lineman Aaron Donald, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matt Stafford) all out with injuries.

However, the Rams were the far superior team on this day as evidenced by the 37-point win punctuated by a postgame scuffle.